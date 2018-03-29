LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Local businesses are coming together to help veterans get a fresh start outside of military life.

Suits for Soldiers is meant to help America’s servicemen and women make an easier transition into the civilian workforce.

The second annual event is happening on Thursday and Friday at the Public Service Credit Union in Lone Tree.

Aside from suits, the event will also provide shoes, accessories, resume writing advice, interview coaching and in-person job interviews.

Arc Thrift Stores, Farmers Insurance Denver and No Barriers USA are part of the effort.

Veterans can check out the event from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. both days.

The event is free.

LINK: Public Service Credit Union Suits For Soldiers Event