LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Local businesses are coming together to help veterans get a fresh start outside of military life.

suits for soldiers vo transfer frame 104 Businesses Team Up To Help Veterans In Suits For Soldiers Event

(credit: CBS)

Suits for Soldiers is meant to help America’s servicemen and women make an easier transition into the civilian workforce.

The second annual event is happening on Thursday and Friday at the Public Service Credit Union in Lone Tree.

suits for soldiers vo transfer frame 270 Businesses Team Up To Help Veterans In Suits For Soldiers Event

(credit: CBS)

Aside from suits, the event will also provide shoes, accessories, resume writing advice, interview coaching and in-person job interviews.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Arc Thrift Stores, Farmers Insurance Denver and No Barriers USA are part of the effort.

suits for soldiers vo transfer frame 346 Businesses Team Up To Help Veterans In Suits For Soldiers Event

(credit: CBS)

Veterans can check out the event from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. both days.

The event is free.

LINK: Public Service Credit Union Suits For Soldiers Event

