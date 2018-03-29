  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Politics, Colorado School Of Mines, Colorado State University, Local TV, University of Colorado, University Of Northern Colorado
Students in class, secondary college, 20 August 2004. THE AGE Picture by CRAIG ABRAHAM (Photo by Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers are looking at a bill which could help ensure more Colorado high school graduates get into colleges here.

The bill would require the University of Colorado, Colorado State University, University of Northern Colorado and the School of Mines to admit 100 percent of academically-qualified first-time freshman from Colorado.

It also requires in-state students to make up at least 55 percent of total enrollments at those schools.

The bill would also increase the cap on foreign students to 15 percent of total student enrollment.

Comments
  1. Sarah Douvres Bradley says:
    March 29, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Maybe the state in its infinite wisdom will actually choose to fund higher ed while they are at it….

