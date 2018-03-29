STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescuers were called to Rabbit Ears Pass near Steamboat Springs on Wednesday as a snow storm rolled in.

Routt County search and rescue volunteers used snowmobiles to find a 54-year-old cross country skier from Texas.

Steamboat Today reports the skier fell when his skis popped off.

Officials say he wasn’t prepared – only wearing jeans and a cotton shirt.

On their Facebook page Routt County SAR says, “There is a saying in the mountains that “cotton kills” because when it becomes wet it looses any insulating properties and can quickly lead to hypothermia. Wool or synthetics like polyester should be worn since they will keep you warm even when wet. This is true in both the winter and the summer. Stay safe and have fun out there!”