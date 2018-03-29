By Romi Bean

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies are picking up right where they left off the 2017 season at Chase Field.

They open Thursday night with a rematch of last year’s Wild Card Game in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies lost 11 to 8 on a Wednesday night. It was a forgettable outing for a lot of the guys, none moreso than starting pitcher Jon Gray.

He gave up four runs in just 1-1/3 innings.

But he’s got the perfect chance to make amends – and he didn’t have to wait all that long.

When the Rockies start their new season, Gray’s on the bump.

“There’s always that feeling. You want to good in places you haven’t before – or where something bad happened. I want to get things back on track and this is perfect opportunity,” Gray said.

“It’s exciting. The last time we played these guys, we left with a bad taste in our mouth,” said shortstop Trevor Story. “We’re excited that we open up here. We’re hungry and excited for the season to start.

The guys are keeping calm, but there is definitely an excitement around the clubhouse about playing Arizona.

First pitch is at 8:10 p.m.

