  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arizona Diamondbacks, Bud Black, Colorado Rockies, Jon Gray, Local TV, Opening Day, Trevor Story

By Romi Bean

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies are picking up right where they left off the 2017 season at Chase Field.

They open Thursday night with a rematch of last year’s Wild Card Game in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

gettyimages 8576363621 Rockies Looking To Wipe Away 2017 Wild Card Loss In New Season

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black has a little chat with starting pitcher Jon Gray during batting practice prior to their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card Game on October 4, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ at Chase Field. (credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Rockies lost 11 to 8 on a Wednesday night. It was a forgettable outing for a lot of the guys, none moreso than starting pitcher Jon Gray.

He gave up four runs in just 1-1/3 innings.

But he’s got the perfect chance to make amends – and he didn’t have to wait all that long.

When the Rockies start their new season, Gray’s on the bump.

“There’s always that feeling. You want to good in places you haven’t before – or where something bad happened. I want to get things back on track and this is perfect opportunity,” Gray said.

gettyimages 857688540 Rockies Looking To Wipe Away 2017 Wild Card Loss In New Season

Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (5) walks the dugout after their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-8 during the NL Wild Card Game on October 4, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ at Chase Field. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“It’s exciting. The last time we played these guys, we left with a bad taste in our mouth,” said shortstop Trevor Story. “We’re excited that we open up here. We’re hungry and excited for the season to start.

The guys are keeping calm, but there is definitely an excitement around the clubhouse about playing Arizona.

First pitch is at 8:10 p.m.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s