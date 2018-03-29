By Romi Bean

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS4) – As the Colorado Rockies get ready to open their new season, there’s a different attitude in the clubhouse.

The guys are confident and they believe they can go far this season.

The Rockies one game playoff stint in 2017, as brief as it was, was enough to give the team all the motivation they need for 2018.

Now that they’ve tasted the playoffs, they want more, and settling for less isn’t an option.

Making playoffs is now the standard for the Rockies, but the goal isn’t just to make, it’s to win.

“We definitely expect that of ourselves. We’re a very confident group,” said Trevor Story, Rockies shortstop. “We made that goal last year to get in the playoffs and we did that. But that’s not the final goal. Definitely using last year as a stepping stone and we’re looking forward to get it started.”

“I just want to win and contribute. It’s as plain as simple as that. I don’t care if I hit 100. I don’t care if I hit 300. As long as I contribute and as long as we win and make it to the playoffs. That’s all that matters to me,” said Chris Ianetta, a Rockies catcher.

The revamped attitude among the players comes as the team celebrates its 25th anniversary.

. O R

L A

O ╱╲ D

C ╱ ⚾️ O

_/ ╱╱ _

_/¯ ╱╱╱ ¯_

╱ ╱╱╱╱ ╲

R O C K I E S pic.twitter.com/unJPkR2clI — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 29, 2018

It’s not just the players who have their sights set on the playoffs. I asked Bud Black earlier if he expects the team to make the playoffs. He simply said – yes.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.