  • CBS4

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fan Mail, Florida, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolas Cruz, Parkland, School Schooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail in addition to hundreds of dollars in contributions to his commissary account.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that teenage girls, women and men are sending letters and photographs of themselves and that Facebook groups have been started to discuss how to help Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz is charged in the killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and is being held in the Broward County Jail.

The newspaper obtained copies of letters, including one from a woman who called Cruz “beautiful” and others with suggestive photos.

nikolas cruz Parkland School Shooting Suspect Getting Piles Of Letters From Fans

(CNN)

Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, Cruz’s lawyer, says his client has received “piles of letters.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s