Filed Under:Colorado Egg Producers Association, Easter, Feeding Colorado, Local TV, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Ronald McDonald House
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Easter Bunny visited some young faces at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Thursday.

egg producer breakfast sy 01 concatenated 112005 frame 2062 Omelettes Served To Ronald McDonald Families For Easter

(credit: CBS)

It was part of an effort by the Colorado Egg Producers Association and the Ronald McDonald House.

CEPA helped serve omelettes to the families in the Ronald McDonald Family Room.

egg producer breakfast sy 01 concatenated 112005 frame 8204 Omelettes Served To Ronald McDonald Families For Easter

(credit: CBS)

“Our local egg farms want to reach out make a difference in their communities, and collaborating with the likes of the Ronald McDonald House and Feeding Colorado makes our impact go farther,” CEP Executive Director Bill Scebbi said.

egg producer breakfast sy 01 concatenated 112005 frame 735 Omelettes Served To Ronald McDonald Families For Easter

(credit: CBS)

The group also teamed up with Feeding Colorado to donate more than 300,000 eggs to food banks for the Easter holiday.

