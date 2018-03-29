By Karen Morfitt

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of why many people love living in Colorado is spending time in our great outdoors.

Unfortunately, vandals changed the scenery in a favorite community park in Longmont.

Sandstone Ranch is located just a few miles from the heart of the city of Highway 119.

“It is an oasis right outside the city you can see eagles and hawks,” said longtime resident Mike Seaton.

For him getting to the mountains can be a haul, having the regional park in his backyard was a welcome alternative.

“It’s minutes from the house and it’s a nice place to come and enjoy,” he said.

Last week he found his oasis covered in graffiti.

The sandstone cliffs that parallel trails throughout the park were covered with juvenile drawings and random phrases, some vulgar.

“There’s really nothing along the line of swearing but it’s some pretty nasty sayings,” he said.

Longmont police believe vandals hit sometime from March 23 through the 27th. When officers showed up to assess the damage they found purple paint cans left behind and a cardboard sign that read “the nut gang.”

“It annoys me very much,” Seaton said.

If you have any information about the vandalism you’re asked to call Longmont Police.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.