LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A disagreement over an illegally-parked home could end up before a judge.

Police say Gary DeJohn parked his home at Mountain View Farms near Loveland more than six months ago.

The farm has nothing to do with DeJohn or the house.

The owner filed a lawsuit to get it removed.

If DeJohn does not take it off the property before August, the case is set to go to trial.