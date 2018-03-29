By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm responsible for rain and snow Wednesday night has departed Colorado. Chilly air behind the storm will linger through Thursday night keeping temperatures below normal for the very end of March.

Denver officially received 2.0 inches of snow which brings our total for the season to 24.2 inches. That’s almost 22 inches below normal through March 29. But on the flip side we’re actually doing well with liquid precipitation this year. We’re running about 0.25″ above normal with rain since January 1.



Thursday will be a mainly dry day but we do have a chance for occasional light snow showers in the mountains and perhaps an isolated rain shower on the Eastern Plains. A northwesterly downsloping wind should keep Denver and the Front Range dry but also quite cool with highs near 50°. Our normal high for the end of March is near 60°.

Warmer weather will arrive on Friday under mostly sunny skies nearly statewide. Then cooler again on Saturday with increasing clouds. We’ll clear out for Easter Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. It will be chilly and dry for Easter Sunrise Services including at Red Rocks. That service starts at 6 a.m.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.