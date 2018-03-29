  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Politics, Local TV, Patrick Neville, School Safety
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Republicans in the House of Representatives are trying to make our students safer by requesting $50 million to help with school security.

State Democrats agreed to $35 million.

The money will go toward school resource officers, training and building upgrades.

“Hardening those targets, hardening that site, tempered glass, cameras… things of that nature. We kind of want to give some of the local control, so different schools might have different needs,” said Rep. Patrick Neville.

The money will be doled out as grants to schools.

It still needs approval from the state Senate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s