(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Republicans in the House of Representatives are trying to make our students safer by requesting $50 million to help with school security.

State Democrats agreed to $35 million.

The money will go toward school resource officers, training and building upgrades.

“Hardening those targets, hardening that site, tempered glass, cameras… things of that nature. We kind of want to give some of the local control, so different schools might have different needs,” said Rep. Patrick Neville.

The money will be doled out as grants to schools.

It still needs approval from the state Senate.