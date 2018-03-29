DENVER (CBS4) – Veterans of the Vietnam War were honored for their service on Thursday.

Last year, President Donald Trump declared March 29 to be National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The war stretched from 1955 to 1975.

The ceremony acknowledged the service members were not welcomed home with the gratitude and recognition they deserved.

“We sincerely hope this commemoration provides further healing for your unseen wounds of war, and for woes and ill treatment inflicted in years past for your honorable, your honorable and patriot service,” said Jeanette Early, a Gold Star wife.

Early’s husband died in Vietnam in 1969.

Each of the Vietnam veterans at the event received a pin to thank them for their service and sacrifice.