DENVER (CBS4) – Veterans of the Vietnam War were honored for their service on Thursday.

vietnam memorial 12nats transfer frame 83 Healing Your Unseen Wounds: Community Honors Vietnam War Veterans

(credit: CBS)

Last year, President Donald Trump declared March 29 to be National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

vietnam memorial 12nats transfer frame 113 Healing Your Unseen Wounds: Community Honors Vietnam War Veterans

(credit: CBS)

The war stretched from 1955 to 1975.

The ceremony acknowledged the service members were not welcomed home with the gratitude and recognition they deserved.

vietnam memorial 12nats transfer frame 173 Healing Your Unseen Wounds: Community Honors Vietnam War Veterans

Gov. John Hickenlooper (L) bows his head at a ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans. (credit: CBS)

“We sincerely hope this commemoration provides further healing for your unseen wounds of war, and for woes and ill treatment inflicted in years past for your honorable, your honorable and patriot service,” said Jeanette Early, a Gold Star wife.

Early’s husband died in Vietnam in 1969.

vietnam memorial 12nats transfer frame 353 Healing Your Unseen Wounds: Community Honors Vietnam War Veterans

(credit: CBS)

Each of the Vietnam veterans at the event received a pin to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

