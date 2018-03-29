(CBS) Last month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham got into a very public feud with NBA superstar LeBron James. Now she has found herself in a Twitter clash with a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Ingraham, citing a story published in the Daily Wire, said in a tweet Wednesday that high school shooting survivor David Hogg had whined about university rejections.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

The comment prompted backlash from Hogg and his sister, Lauren Hogg, who also survived the Parkland shooting.

“How low are your ratings @IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention?” Lauren tweeted Wednesday night. “If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you. Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up.”

David Hogg — who has been one of the most prominent voices in a student-led campaign against gun violence that emerged in the wake of the Parkland shooting — then went after her advertisers.

“Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts,” he tweeted.

He then tweeted a list of Ingraham’s advertisers.

Advertising boycotts can be a powerful weapon in the media world. A spate of allegations of improprieties against Fox News host Bill O’Reilly last year led to an exodus of major advertisers from “The O’Reilly Factor.” Days later, Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox (FOX) announced O’Reilly would not return to the network amid scrutiny over sexual harassment allegations.

Early Thursday afternoon, Ingraham again tweeted about Hogg — this time, apologizing.

“Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA -incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David … immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how ‘poised’ he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion,” she said in two tweets.

The shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school last month left 17 people dead and has prompted a nationwide gun control movement.

