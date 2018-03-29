SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP)— Authorities in Northern California say they believe all six children from a family were in a vehicle that plunged off a coastal cliff. Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allmon told reporters Wednesday that only three bodies of the children have been recovered. Their parents also died Monday.

He says specialized crash investigators are studying the scene for clues, but it’s very curious because there were no skid or brake marks. But Allmon says there’s no reason to believe the crash was a deliberate act.

Police are trying to learn why an SUV they believe was carrying a family of eight plunged off a cliff in Northern California. Jennifer and Sarah Hart from Washington and three of their kids were found dead at the scene. The other three are still missing https://t.co/dQQXCt9Fx4 pic.twitter.com/pdDnzFF5IO — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 29, 2018

The sheriff appealed for the public’s help in retracing where the family had been in recent days.

Allmon says a passer-by called 911 about the crash, but investigators don’t know exactly when the SUV plunged into the ocean. He says “an entire family vanished and perished during this tragedy.”

According to CBS affiliate KOIN-TV, the children who are missing are 15-year-old Devonte, 16-year-old Hannah and 12-year-old Sierra Hart. Nineteen-year-old Markis, 14-year-old Jeremiah and 14-year-old Abigal Hart were confirmed dead Wednesday.

Devonte gained nationwide attention after he was photographed giving a police officer a hug at a 2014 protest in Portland.

BREAKING: The women killed in this crash are reportedly the parents of Devonte Hart, the boy photographed hugging a Portland police officer in 2014 that went viral. Unclear whether Devonte is one of the children killed or missing https://t.co/7hq2brU0zv pic.twitter.com/5Cqi2SmVDg — Shane D. Kavanaugh (@shanedkavanaugh) March 28, 2018

The couple, Sarah and Jennifer Hart, each 38, have a total of 6 adopted children and recently moved to Woodland, Washington. Jennifer was driving at the time of the crash.

California authorities say the family appeared to be on a short road trip because many belongings remained in the home along with chickens and a pet.

In a report on the crash, the highway patrol said a 2003 GMC was driving south along Highway 1 Monday when it pulled into a dirt turnout along the road and for unknown reasons continued directly off the cliff. The vehicle landed on its roof on a large rock, killing all five.

Just horrific. After crash on N. California coast that killed 2 women/former West Linn residents and 3 of their kids, authorities now say 3 other kids missing and may have been in SUV. They're searching the cliff and water. The latest by @shanedkavanaugh https://t.co/lNi67F01pu pic.twitter.com/Pw5GvU1Cwq — Andre Meunier (@AndreMeunier13) March 28, 2018

A woman who owns a house near the scene told KOIN-TV the crash seemed strange because the turnoff is so large. So far it’s unclear what caused the crash.

The weather was reported as clear and drugs and alcohol were not considered factors.

Authorities say child welfare officials in Washington state had recently visited the the family’s home. Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Brent Waddell told The Associated Press that the family lived in Woodland, Washington, and recently had a visit from Child Protective Services.

He says the sheriff’s office later entered the house and found no obvious signs of trouble or violence.

