Thanh Ta (R)

DENVER (CBS4) – Opening statements began Wednesday for the trial against Thanh Ta.

Ta, a budget analyst with the Colorado Department of Education, is accused of repeatedly taking pictures up their skirts with his iPhone.

Sexual Assault Trial For Former State Employee Begins

(credit: CBS)

In Janurary, he was criminally charged with 42 criminal counts, including sexual assault and invading the privacy of female colleagues for sexual gratification.

Prosecutors say he victimized numerous women at work, as well as hundreds of other unsuspecting women in public places.

Ta has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

