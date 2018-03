AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with the Aurora Police Department released the name of the man accused of killing another man in a U-Haul parking lot.

Police say 32-year-old Corderio Lark killed 68-year-old George Pappas on Saturday near South Havana Street and East Jewell Avenue.

Officers said Pappas suffered significant trauma.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, you’re asked to contact Detective Jamie Krieger at (303) 739-6113.