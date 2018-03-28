  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – The finish line is now in sight for the commuter rail lines running out of Union Station.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission said it was in public interest to allow relief for RTD to move forward with the University of Colorado A-Line and the G-Line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge.

rtd 2 State Allows RTD Rail Lines To Move Forward

(credit: CBS)

The PUC’s approval allows RTD and Denver Transit Partners to go back to the Federal Railway Administration for field-testing on the lines. That means flaggers could be removed and quiet zones could be approved.

RTD said it was still waiting for final written orders from the PUC.

An exact timeline on when RTD could get final approval from the FRA is still unknown, but an RTD spokesman told CBS 4 the agency is hoping things can progress in the next few weeks.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

