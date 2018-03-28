DENVER (CBS4) – Soon, travelers will have more opportunities to get a taste of Colorado at Denver International Airport.

Denver City Council approved leases for at least six new restaurants at the airport in Concourse B.

Those include Snooze, Shake Shack, Qdoba and Osteria Marco.

Travelers who have time to spare to grab a bite or a drink before boarding say rather than more choices, they want healthier options and cheaper prices.

It’s unclear when exactly those new restaurants could open, but city documents show it wouldn’t likely be until at least 2019.