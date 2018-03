FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman is suing a restaurant linked to a salmonella outbreak.

According to a lawsuit obtained by the Greeley Tribune, Dawn Malek says she got sick after eating at the “Burrito Delight” in February.

Her case is one of 35 Salmonella cases linked to the restaurant.

The Weld County Health Department shut the restaurant down late last month.

The agency also closed another “Burrito Delight” location in Dacono.