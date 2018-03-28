DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police unveiled their new effort in community policing in the form of “The People’s Patrol Car.”

A graphics design company in the Sun Valley neighborhood called Ink Monster worked with children from the area youth center.

The kids created the car that represents the diversity of Sun Valley and the community.

Denver police say this is the cruiser of the future.

“This car represents the diversity of this amazing community, and we cannot wait for our officers to strengthen their relationships they have with the amazing community,” said Paul Pazen, a commander with Denver Police.

Designers say it was especially important to show children on the car, but kids really make up the heart of Sun Valley.