DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police unveiled their new effort in community policing in the form of “The People’s Patrol Car.”

sun valley map transfer frame 950 Police Car Designed By The Amazing Community Unveiled

A graphics design company in the Sun Valley neighborhood called Ink Monster worked with children from the area youth center.

sun valley cruiser 12vo transfer frame 0 Police Car Designed By The Amazing Community Unveiled

(credit: CBS)

The kids created the car that represents the diversity of Sun Valley and the community.

Denver police say this is the cruiser of the future.

sun valley cruiser 12vo transfer frame 180 Police Car Designed By The Amazing Community Unveiled

(credit: CBS)

“This car represents the diversity of this amazing community, and we cannot wait for our officers to strengthen their relationships they have with the amazing community,” said Paul Pazen, a commander with Denver Police.

Designers say it was especially important to show children on the car, but kids really make up the heart of Sun Valley.

