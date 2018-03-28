By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will start dry before rain develops for Denver and the Front Range in the afternoon. The rain will mix with snow in the evening followed by all snow Wednesday night.



It will also be another unusually cool day for late March with highs stuck in the 40s in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas.

Most of the snow late Wednesday will come after the evening commute and accumulation will be minor – amounts will be similar to what we saw Monday night with 1-3 inches on average. A few spots could see a little more but accumulation below 6,000 feet will be largely limited to grassy surfaces, rooftops, and vehicles but not the roads. Above 6,000 feet there could be slush in places like Castle Rock, Roxborough Park, and Morrison.

In the mountains, most of the snow will be along and north of the I-70 corridor. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through midnight Wednesday night for the Rocky Mountain National Park and Rabbit Ears Pass regions for 4-8 inches of accumulation. Farther south we’ll see lesser amounts including 2-5 inches for the mountains of Summit County and ski areas like A-Basin, Loveland, Keystone, Breckenridge, and Copper Mountain.

Mostly sunny weather will return on Thursday but we’ll stay cool in the metro area with highs near 50°. Then warmer weather finally returns on Friday with 60s in Denver.

The Easter weekend looks mainly dry at this time with near normal temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.