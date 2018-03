DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find two men accused of assaulting an employee at a Home Depot.

Police say the two stole a tool set earlier this month from the store near Interstate 70 and Quebec Street.

They say when the suspects tried to walk out of the store, an employee confronted them.

That’s when the men are accused of assaulting that employee and leaving with the tool set.

You’re asked to call police if you see the men.