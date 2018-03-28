  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Celena Hollis, Denver, Denver County, Denver Police, Kathleen Garcia, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Museum is remembering the first female officer killed in the line of duty.

24-year-old Kathleen Garcia was shot and killed 37 years ago Wednesday.

She’d been with the department just six weeks.

police Fallen Denver Police Officer Remembered On Day Of Her Murder

(credit: CBS)

Garcia was remembered at the spot she was murdered, at Galapago and Wesley in Southwest Denver.

“We’re here to honor the memory of Kathleen Garcia, but also to ask the citizens of Denver maybe someone out there has some information, or knows something that might be helpful in solving this crime,” Michael Hesse, President of the Denver Police Museum said.

Only one other female Denver Police officer has been killed in the line of duty.

Celena Hollis was running to break up a fight at City Park in 2012 when a bullet hit her.

police 2 Fallen Denver Police Officer Remembered On Day Of Her Murder

(credit: CBS)

The shooter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

