Snow in Vail (credit: CBS)

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Another late March snowstorm has forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to closed both directions of Interstate 70 in the high country.

Eastbound traffic is closed at Vail Pass.

CLOSED- EB I-70 @ Vail Pass,MM 176,multiple spun out vehicles — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 28, 2018

While, westbound traffic is closed at Frisco.

There’s no indication when these lanes will be reopened.

And now we’ve changed over to snow downtown and these flakes are huge! #cowx pic.twitter.com/jrrhfVdvjp — Lauren Whitney (@LaurenCBS4) March 28, 2018

Snow made its way into the metro area before 4 p.m.

Currently thunder snow and 33°F at Elk Meadow park Evergreen Colorado. Expecting a slushy muddy #EasterWeekend on foothill #jeffcotrails. If you absolutely need to go play in the dirt, maybe check out the S mountain trails in Salida or the #sweetsingletrack @LakePuebloSP pic.twitter.com/0h1BsvmRPz — Jason (@jcosrangerjason) March 28, 2018

