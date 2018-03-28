VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A good samaritan rescued a woman tied up in a dumpster in Vail.

Police are now looking for the person responsible for leaving her there Tuesday morning.

A neighbor was walking by the dumpster when they heard noises and looked inside to find the woman.

The 31-year-old woman was breathing, but very cold and had other injuries.

Police say this was no accident.

“There was a tie found on her. We’ve been able to confirm that she was able to free herself from some of them by using a lighter. There were still some around her wrist and ankle,” said Luke Causey, a spokesman with Vail police.

Investigators say they don’t believe there is a danger to the community.

They hope to be able to release more information about a suspect soon.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in either area is encouraged to call Vail Police and speak with Detective Sgt. Luke Causey, 970-470-2372 or lcausey@vailgov.com.