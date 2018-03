DENVER (CBS4) – The southbound lanes of York Street in Denver will be closed for road work.

Crews will shut down York St. between 23rd and 26th Aveneues as part of the work going on at City Park Golf Course. That project includes helping reduce flooding by making parts of the golf course ares for water retention.

Because of the construction, the northbound lanes have been turned into a two-way streets.

The work is expected to take about two weeks.