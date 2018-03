DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have traded in their 4th and 5th round picks in exchange for Washington Redskins’ safety Su’a Cravens.

The Broncos also gave another 5th round pick to the Redskins.

Shortly after the trade news, Cravens took to Twitter with his reaction.

The Broncos trade this morning means the team now has 8 picks in this year’s draft.

Cravens hasn’t played in a game since 2016 season.