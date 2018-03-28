By Michael Abeyta

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – If you ask a football fan who the long snapper for the Denver Broncos is, even the most diehard fan might have a hard time coming up with a name.



But for some kids at Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Casey Kreiter is a player they may never forget.





Liam is a big Broncos fan. When you ask him he emphatically shouts, “The biggest!”

“I do really love their games and I always wanted to be a football player,” Liam said.

When he showed up the see his doctor and saw a Broncos player instead he was pumped.

Kreiter was at Children’s Hospital of Colorado smiling for pictures, signing autographs and giving kids ice cream. It’s something he’s done before.



“I started doing work with the children’s hospital in college at the University of Iowa. Just kind of kept involved because as a professional athlete in general, if we’re not using our platform to do these types of things I don’t think we are using it correctly,” Kreiter explained.

Liam got treats and a smile along with a bunch of other kids, and Casey got something too. The opportunity to use his position to give back. “It makes me happy. It makes me feel good about making kids who are having a rough time feel better.” Said Krieter

In addition to ice cream and autographs, Casey donated one of the cleats he wore in the game versus the Miami Dolphins to the hospital.

