THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are investigating a homicide after they responded to a fight between neighbors.

Officials say the fight happened near Riverdale Road and 104th Avenue on Tuesday night.

Homicide investigation being conducted in the 4600 block 106th Drive. Neighbor dispute involving gun fire. 1 deceased adult male, 1 adult male being detained. No threat to public safety. The area remains an active crime scene. pic.twitter.com/UZxyJ4gehw — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 28, 2018

They say an man was later detained, and there is no threat to the public.

Details about the victim, suspect or what the neighbors were fighting over have not been released.