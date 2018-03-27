  • CBS4On Air

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage inside a church in Thornton, less than a week before Easter.

It happened Monday night at Destiny Outreach Ministries, near Huron Street and Thornton Parkway.

Vandals destroyed a piano and other musical instruments.

They also trashed a back office and the church’s kitchen, breaking furniture, smashing windows and damaging appliances.

Another room was left littered with chunks of shattered plates and doors that had been ripped off cabinets.

It’s not clear why the church was targeted.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the church rebuild.

