Filed Under:Snow Totals, Spring Snow
March 27, 2018 (CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) — Snow totals from Monday night’s storm varied widely across the metro area, foothills and the high country. Areas south and west of Denver got as much as 7 inches, while the mountains got just 2-4 inches. Additional snow is possible anytime Monday in the high country but any additional accumulation will be very minor.

Here are some final snow totals:

FRONT RANGE

  • Ken Caryl 7.5”
  • Highlands Ranch 7.0”
  • Louisville 4.5”
  • Lone Tree 4.2”
  • Deer Trail 3.5”
  • Aurora 3.3”
  • Boulder 2.7”
  • Arvada 2.5”
  • Thornton 1.9”
  • Denver/DIA 1.5” (official)

FOOTHILLS

  • Pinecliffe 10.2”
  • Floyd Hill 9.0”
  • Conifer 8.5”
  • Genesee 7.5”
  • Evergreen 7.0”

SKI AREAS

  • Breckenridge 4.0″
  • Winter Park 3.0″
  • Eldora 3.0″
  • Keystone 3.0″
  • Loveland 2.0″
  • A-Basin 2.0″
