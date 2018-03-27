March 27, 2018 (CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) — Snow totals from Monday night’s storm varied widely across the metro area, foothills and the high country. Areas south and west of Denver got as much as 7 inches, while the mountains got just 2-4 inches. Additional snow is possible anytime Monday in the high country but any additional accumulation will be very minor.

Taking a break from brushing the snow off this person's car. I got the side windows…this is a workout. #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/jEuSmkhscp — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) March 27, 2018

Here are some final snow totals:

FRONT RANGE

Ken Caryl 7.5”

Highlands Ranch 7.0”

Louisville 4.5”

Lone Tree 4.2”

Deer Trail 3.5”

Aurora 3.3”

Boulder 2.7”

Arvada 2.5”

Thornton 1.9”

Denver/DIA 1.5” (official)

Had to get a pic of this guy before he melted away. Contrary to @AshtonCBS4, it only took @makenziepokeefe, Kerry, & I two minutes to build him! Got about two inches of snow downtown. How does it look like outside your home? #CBS4Mornings #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/GUR4VTva8G — Dago Cordova (@dago_deportes) March 27, 2018

FOOTHILLS

Pinecliffe 10.2”

Floyd Hill 9.0”

Conifer 8.5”

Genesee 7.5”

Evergreen 7.0”

SKI AREAS