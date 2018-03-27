March 27, 2018 (CBS)
DENVER (CBS4) — Snow totals from Monday night’s storm varied widely across the metro area, foothills and the high country. Areas south and west of Denver got as much as 7 inches, while the mountains got just 2-4 inches. Additional snow is possible anytime Monday in the high country but any additional accumulation will be very minor.
Here are some final snow totals:
FRONT RANGE
- Ken Caryl 7.5”
- Highlands Ranch 7.0”
- Louisville 4.5”
- Lone Tree 4.2”
- Deer Trail 3.5”
- Aurora 3.3”
- Boulder 2.7”
- Arvada 2.5”
- Thornton 1.9”
- Denver/DIA 1.5” (official)
FOOTHILLS
- Pinecliffe 10.2”
- Floyd Hill 9.0”
- Conifer 8.5”
- Genesee 7.5”
- Evergreen 7.0”
SKI AREAS
- Breckenridge 4.0″
- Winter Park 3.0″
- Eldora 3.0″
- Keystone 3.0″
- Loveland 2.0″
- A-Basin 2.0″