  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora City Council, Local TV, Mobile Home Park

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people are worried about losing their homes in Aurora.

A land owner is preparing to close a mobile home park near Children’s Hospital Colorado.

mobile home fight map transfer frame 872 Mobile Home Residents Fear Losing Their Homes In Redevelopment Deal

The residents say it’s a matter of affordable housing, and they can’t afford the tens of thousands of dollars it would cost to move their homes.

mobile home fight 10pkg transfer frame 631 Mobile Home Residents Fear Losing Their Homes In Redevelopment Deal

(credit: CBS)

Petra Bennet says the community was ready to buy the land – offering $20 million.

The Aurora City Council is now stepping in by hosting a vote on a moratorium that would keep that land owner and others with mobile home parks from redeveloping for 10 months after a sale.

mobile home fight 10pkg transfer frame 691 Mobile Home Residents Fear Losing Their Homes In Redevelopment Deal

(credit: CBS)

Residents say they’ll continue to fight until time runs out in September.

“If we don’t stand up and fight and bring some light to the situation they don’t have a chance,” said Bennet.

mobile home fight 10pkg transfer frame 1051 Mobile Home Residents Fear Losing Their Homes In Redevelopment Deal

(credit: CBS)

The landowner says he has given the residents two years to find a new area to live, and after being in the business for 30 years, he’s simply ready to retire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s