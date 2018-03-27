AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people are worried about losing their homes in Aurora.

A land owner is preparing to close a mobile home park near Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The residents say it’s a matter of affordable housing, and they can’t afford the tens of thousands of dollars it would cost to move their homes.

Petra Bennet says the community was ready to buy the land – offering $20 million.

The Aurora City Council is now stepping in by hosting a vote on a moratorium that would keep that land owner and others with mobile home parks from redeveloping for 10 months after a sale.

Residents say they’ll continue to fight until time runs out in September.

“If we don’t stand up and fight and bring some light to the situation they don’t have a chance,” said Bennet.

The landowner says he has given the residents two years to find a new area to live, and after being in the business for 30 years, he’s simply ready to retire.