By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow ended in the Denver metro area early Tuesday with an average of 2 to 4 inches of heavy, wet accumulation mainly on the grass, rooftops, and vehicles. Very little snow was able to accumulate on roads. Higher amounts were reported south and west with 12 inches in Franktown, 7 inches in Highlands Ranch, and 7 inches in Evergreen. Officially Denver reported 1.5 inches at DIA.

Tuesday afternoon will be dry and cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will stay partly sunny until clearing Tuesday evening. Wednesday will start with sunshine before clouds take over in the afternoon with a 20% chance for rain showers. Wednesday night the rain will either mix with snow or will change completely to snow but any accumulation in the metro area Thursday morning should be very minor.

Sunny, dry, and warmer weather will arrive on Friday before cooler weather returns again for the weekend. Clouds will increase on Saturday and isolated rain showers are possible for Easter Sunday. Easter will certainly not be a wash out.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

