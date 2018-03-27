Filed Under:Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Center, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Local TV

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless says it will not give up on its plans to build a complex near the Federal Center in Lakewood.

The land sits near 6th Avenue and Union Boulevard.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services is rejecting a proposal to from the coalition.

The proposal called for a facility that could have housed as many as 1,000 people in Lakewood.

The coalition said in a statement Tuesday morning:

“We are very disappointed by the HHS decision. We believe HHS erred in its decision based on the law and the facts. We will immediately appeal to HHS and if we do not get positive response, we will likely be going back to court to protect rights of people experiencing homelessness in Lakewood and Jefferson County.”

