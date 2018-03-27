BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Faculty members at the University of Colorado-Boulder are calling on the university to raise pay for graduate students.

The Boulder Faculty Assembly passed a resolution calling on the university to raise graduate student wages to match the self-sufficiency wage, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

Students are being paid about two-thirds of that right now.

CU is proposing to raise the wage by six percent during the 2018-2019 school year, which would bring grad student wages from around $20,000 a year to a little more than $21,000 a year.