Picture Helps Nab 'Rolling Coal' Driver During March For Our LivesAs dozens of families peacefully protested with thousands others across the country on Saturday, at least one person passed by the crowds in Steamboat Springs “rolling coal.”

Father Dies After Rescuing Child From Vehicle After It Plunges Into PondThe father and another man ran after the vehicle and were able to pull the child out but the father did not survive.

Firefighters: Children Hiding During House Fires CommonTwo young boys are lucky to be alive after their southwest Denver home caught fire Tuesday morning and they were found hiding in the house. Unfortunately that is a common situation firefighters run into when responding to house fires.

Rise In Coyote Attacks Prompts Residents To Take Action To Protect PetsThe recent influx of coyote attacks in Northern Colorado has caused many to evaluate what options they have, in their efforts to keep their dogs safe from unexpected coyote encounters.

'Helpless, Scariest Thing': Woman Needs Help Rebuilding Animal SanctuaryA woman whose animal rescue was damaged by a wildfire in Weld County now needs help rebuilding.

Spring Snow: Totals From The Overnight StormSnow totals from Monday night's storm varied widely across the metro area, foothills and the high country.

Several Colorado Counties Listed On Healthiest Community ReportWhere are the healthiest places in the United States live? It turns out most are located in Virginia and Colorado, according to a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

'So Much Pride': Once-Homeless Man Moves Into Tiny HomeFor the first time in nearly 20 years, Longmont resident Mickey Byrnes has a home to call his own in Lyons.

Mother Crashed Into Pole To Prove To Her Kids God Is Real, Police SayA Georgia woman crashed her SUV into a telephone pole in an attempt to convince her children that god was real and would protect them.

Latest Forecast: Next Storm Arrives WednesdayAfter an average of 2-4 inches of snow Monday night, Tuesday will be cool and dry. Our next storm and chance for rain and snow arrives Wednesday afternoon.