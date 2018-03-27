DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos and 505 Southwestern announced Tuesday that they will host the official Broncos Draft Party during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The draft party will be held on Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the East United Club.

Tickets for the event are now on sale through www.Ticketmaster.com.

Broncos fans will have the opportunity to hear exclusive interviews with Broncos players onsite in addition to watching live interviews with team personnel executives from just outside the ‘War Room’ and the team’s 2018 first-round draft pick.

Activities at the event also include the following:

‘Orange Carpet’ entrance with Broncos player and cheerleader photo opportunities

Q&A sessions with Broncos players and alumni

Performances by the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Stampede Drumline

Airing of exclusive live interviews with Broncos’ personnel executives just outside of the ‘War Room’ and first-round selection(s) from Dallas (if pick is present at the NFL Draft)

Photo opportunity with the Broncos’ three Lombardi Trophies

Drawing featuring Grand Prize of a VIP Draft Experience and meet-and-greet with the team’s first-round draft pick(s) at UCHealth Training center on Friday, April 27

Tickets include two Bud Light Beers (for fans 21+), a concessions voucher, Papa John’s Pizza and complimentary soft drinks courtesy of Swire Coca-Cola.

The stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect.