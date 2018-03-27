GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 15 years after Michael Blagg’s wife disappeared, he’s taking the stand in his second murder trial.

Blagg reported his wife and daughter, Jennifer and Abby, missing from their home in Grand Junction in November of 2001.

Three years later, a jury convicted Blagg of Jennifer’s murder.

But a judge later overturned that conviction after learning a juror lied about being a victim of domestic violence.

On Monday, Blagg’s defense team said hairs were found in the couple’s bed that did not belong to either Michael or Jennifer.

