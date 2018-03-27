Filed Under:Abby Blagg, Golden, Grand Junction, Jefferson County, Jennifer Blagg, Local TV, Michael Blagg

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 15 years after Michael Blagg’s wife disappeared, he’s taking the stand in his second murder trial.

Blagg reported his wife and daughter, Jennifer and Abby, missing from their home in Grand Junction in November of 2001.

Three years later, a jury convicted Blagg of Jennifer’s murder.

But a judge later overturned that conviction after learning a juror lied about being a victim of domestic violence.

On Monday, Blagg’s defense team said hairs were found in the couple’s bed that did not belong to either Michael or Jennifer.

RELATED: Timeline Of Events: Michael Blagg Murder Trials

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s