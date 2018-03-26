SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Two whales are splashing in shallow water off the coast of Southern California.
The whales were spotted between a sandbar and the Seal Beach shore on Monday, in the channel near the end of the San Gabriel River Trail, KCBS reported.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has reportedly been contacted to determine whether the whales are stuck.
Aerial video shows the whales near the surface during the low tide.
It’s not clear if a rescue operation will be needed to get the massive mammals back out to sea.