A Chorizo taco is on the left and Carnitas or pork butt, is on the right. El Papi Real Street Tacos in Elkridge, MD is the next restaurant for the $20 Diner, scheduled for the June 23 issue of Weekend. The small restaurant owned by chef Jose Flores and Patricia Pineda is inside a Shell gasoline station. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders will soon have a new food option at Steamboat Ski Area.

Alterra Mountain Company recently announced some changes coming to the resort – many of which were welcomed ideas.

One of those combines a taco truck with a snow cat to create The Taco Beast.

The mobile restaurant will serve “trail tacos” – a spinoff of street tacos – breakfast burritos and Mexican-style beer.

The Taco Beast won’t hit the slopes until this summer, but is expected to operate in the winter too.

