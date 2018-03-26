By Makenzie O’Keefe

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) — It is Spring Break for many students across Colorado, and for some that means a fun vacation. For others, it’s a time to come together and help others!

The town of Frederick and Frederick High School are teaming up to provide students with a unique opportunity to volunteer. Students who are 14 years old and older, can sign up to spend some of their Spring Break working with non-profit organizations around the community.

Volunteering allows kids to learn more about the work that organizations are doing across town — and help out.

Each volunteer opportunity is 2-4 hours long.

Students can sign for any of these projects:

March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Volunteers will help build cold frames for early planting and prepare beds at Brigit’s Bounty Garden

March 27 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Volunteer at the Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley ReStore

March 28 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Work on the nature trail at the Carbon Valley Regional Library

March 29 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Graceful Oaks Youth Ranch volunteer project and ranch exploration

March 30 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Clean vehicles and station cleanup at Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District

Students must sign up first online, with parent approval. The website to sign up is: frederickco.gov/SpringBreakGiveBack

