Rocky Flats (credit: CBS)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The first set of trails at the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson County are expected to open this summer.

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit to keep the former nuclear weapons plant from opening to the public.

They say it is not safe because of plutonium contamination in the soil.

The lawsuit was dismissed in September.

The Fish and Wildlife Service says the first set of internal trails should be ready in just a few months.