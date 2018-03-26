  • CBS4On Air

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Troubled youth are finding their voice and a new direction through the art of poetry.

art from ashes 10pkg transfer frame 494 Colorado Nonprofit Helps Troubled Youth Find Their Voice

(credit: CBS)

“Just being able to be in a room where people are happy that you’re just there is very relieving,” said aspiring poet Brandon Christie.

The non profit Art from Ashes was originally funded using a credit card 15 years ago. During that time some 12,000 young people have been through the program.

art from ashes 10pkg transfer frame 850 Colorado Nonprofit Helps Troubled Youth Find Their Voice

(credit: CBS)

“They are able to share what’s hurt them and in the revealing of that it becomes light,” said Executive Director Catherine O’Neill Thorn.

art from ashes 10pkg transfer frame 1330 Colorado Nonprofit Helps Troubled Youth Find Their Voice

Catherine O’Neill Thorn listens to teenagers recite poetry. (credit: CBS)

In September, Catherine was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I try and say it as much as possible that love is the greatest gift and it does save lives and I’ve seen that be true for the youth we serve, but I never expected it for myself and I’ve been overwhelmed by the love from the community,” she said.

art from ashes 10pkg transfer frame 1840 Colorado Nonprofit Helps Troubled Youth Find Their Voice

(credit: CBS)

Doctors say treatments for her stage three breast cancer will go on for another year.

“She’s a very inspiring person honestly. She’s able to go through what she’s going through yet still crack a smile on everyone’s face, no matter what it is,” said Christie.

Meanwhile, Catherine will continue the work of changing lives.

“That this can actually become a career of mine, get into writing books and stuff,” said student poet Tylan Jones.

art from ashes 10pkg transfer frame 730 Colorado Nonprofit Helps Troubled Youth Find Their Voice

(credit: CBS)

“I really hated writing growing up and now it’s like something I love to do, every opportunity I get, I write,” he added.

If you would like to know more about Art from Ashes or support them, you can do so by visiting www.artfromashes.org.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

