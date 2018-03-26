By Jeff Todd

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – For Emmy Adams, attending the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. on Saturday was a moment she’ll never forget.

“There were hundreds of thousands of people there standing together for the thing that I have felt so strongly about and I have poured my heart and soul into making a difference in,” said the Golden High School Senior.

While marching on Saturday and attending events, Adams says she’s made connections with other young activists from Florida and across the country.

“There was just so much love everywhere everyone had so much passion and love. I know that day will go down in history and it will be read about in years to come. To be a part of that is incredible,” Adams said.

Adams was still in Washington on Monday when she spoke to CBS4. She spent time Monday in several meetings on Capitol Hill.

“The main things we think we can get bipartisan support. Universal background checks, red flag laws, waiting periods, those kind of preventative measures, not necessarily and bans or anything like that,” Adams said.

The “Never Again” movement is now focusing on getting young people registered to vote, but Adams has one more rally to plan. She says many people she met from the weekend now want to come out on April 19th in Clement Park to mark 19 years since the Columbine shootings.

“Columbine sadly is a household name and people really resonate with that,” she said. “I’m doing everything I can to be on the right side of history.”

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.