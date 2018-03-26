DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Regional Transportation District reopened its light rail service in Douglas County following nine days of nearby construction.

Service returned to a normal schedule at the Lincoln and County Line Stations at 3 a.m. on Monday.

In lieu of the closures, RTD and Lyft helped riders with bus shuttles and ride share discounts.

RTD officials say construction work helped extend the E, F and R lines.

The goal was to get the work finished before the Colorado Rockies home opener on April 4.

Crews removed about 1,600 feet of existing track and railing among other components which created a “completely reconfigured track.”

It includes a third track to be used for storing extra train cars.

“I live in Parker, so depends on where the line ends up, but it’ll probably be helpful,” said one passenger.

The project also adds two miles of rail and three new stations bringing service south into Lone Tree.

“I understand what they’re trying to do to improve the line and add that station down to the south which will actually be beneficial to me. I live south, so it’ll shorten my commute to the station,” said another passenger.

There will also be 1,300 more parking spaces at the end of the line.