By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday will be at least 15 degrees cooler than the weekend and will start with areas of fog. Visibility should never get low enough in the metro area to cause any significant travel issues but the low clouds will certainly cause a gloomy start to the new week.

A storm moving south of Colorado will cause snow to spread throughout the Colorado high country during the day on Monday with a few inches of accumulation possible in the mountains by late Monday afternoon. For Denver and the Front Range, rain is likely mainly after 4 p.m. and will be followed by a transition to snow by 8-9 p.m. Once the transition happens, there could be brief periods of heavy snow but generally speaking the snow will be light to moderate and should wrap up long before the start of the Tuesday morning commute.

In terms of accumulation, most of what falls along the Front Range will stick to roofs, grass, and vehicles but not roads. For the most part, roads below 6,000 feet should remain wet and free of snow. It’s a different story above 6,000-6,500 feet where travel impacts are certainly possible particularly for the higher terrain of Jefferson and Douglas Counties including the Highway 285 corridor west of Morrison and I-25 south of Lone Tree. These areas could see up to 6 inches of heavy, wet snow including on the roads. Elsewhere accumulation should stay under 4 inches including across the vast majority of the Denver metro area. Farther north around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley, we expect very little, if any, accumulation.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.