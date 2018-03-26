JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in Jefferson County have planned a protest against a massive homeless housing complex.

They’re upset about 59 acres of federal land near 6th Avenue and Union Boulevard which will be used by Colorado’s Coalition for the Homeless.

The protesters plan to attend a Lakewood City Council meeting on Monday night.

City officials have no authority over the use of the land because it’s surplus federal property.

That issue hasn’t stopped residents from sounding off.