FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Researchers at Colorado State University say they are getting closer to finding a universal flu vaccine.

A team is developing a vaccine that is different from the traditional flu shot. It’s a nasal spray.

According to the Coloradoan, studies show the spray is more equipped to battle different types of flu strains.

The 2017-2018 flu season was the worst ever in Colorado.

There were more than 160 confirmed flu cases in the state, the highest number ever recorded.

