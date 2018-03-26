  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Second Lady Karen Pence and Daughter Charlotte visited Focus on the Family Monday morning to promote their new children’s book, “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President.”

The book was written by Charlotte Pence and illustrated by Karen Pence.

The Pence family’s pet rabbit Marlon Bundo flips a page of the children’s book about him with his nose at their residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC on March 9, 2018. 
The ticketed event was open to the public and included a book signing, reading, and a live radio broadcast with Mrs. Pence and Charlotte.

The book made headlines last week when John Oliver’s parody book about a gay bunny sold out.

Oliver’s book, titled “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” is described as a “picture book about a Very Special boy bunny who falls in love with another boy bunny.”

Oliver’s book was the No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.com as of Tuesday, which came as a surprise even to the author.

“It is?” Oliver responded with a laugh when DeGeneres told him that his book was No. 1.

He then explained that his book has actually sold out because “We were not anticipating people really buying it.”

“But they’re doing a reprint, so you can still buy it,” Oliver said. “It’ll take a few weeks.”

Pence was criticized during his time as Indiana governor for his positions on issues important to the LGBTQ community.

Pence’s bunny book was at No. 4 on Amazon as of Tuesday.

The proceeds of Oliver’s book will be donated to The Trevor Project and AIDS United, while the Pences will donate a portion their proceeds to A21, a nonprofit focused on combating human trafficking, and an art therapy program at Riley Hospital for Children.

Charlotte Pence revealed she’s “all for” comedian John Oliver’s parody book because the proceeds go to charity.

“I think imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, in a way,” Pence said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

“But in all seriousness, his book is contributing to charities that I think we can all get behind. We have two books that are giving to charities that are both about bunnies, so I’m all for it, really,” she continued.

Pence also tweeted Wednesday that she’s “happy to support charities and important causes” by purchasing the book.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

