FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – U.S. Army officials have released what caused the Carson Midway fire that destroyed three homes earlier this month.

The Army says live fire training started the fire on March 16. It burned about 400 acres on Fort Carson and another 2,900 acres off post.

Fort Carson officials say it does take measures to prevent wildland fires while training soldiers, and understands concerns from the community.

RELATED: Carson Midway Fire